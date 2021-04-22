ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.01

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.01 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 721,851 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.67. The firm has a market cap of £13.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Get ValiRx alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Lampshire bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.