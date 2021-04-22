Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.