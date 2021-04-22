Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Down 3.7%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $228.01 and last traded at $230.01. Approximately 1,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

