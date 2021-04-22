Valor Token (VALOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,936.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $38,936.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.14 or 0.00699303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07754899 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

