VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

