Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

