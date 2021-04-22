Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.61. 102,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

