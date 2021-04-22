Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

