Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

