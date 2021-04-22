Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.2% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 178,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

