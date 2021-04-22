Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.99. 18,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.89 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

