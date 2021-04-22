Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $41,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $170.89 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

