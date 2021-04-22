Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.89 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

