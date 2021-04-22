Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.