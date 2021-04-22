Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 12.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

