Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is First United Bank Trust’s 9th Largest Position

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,016,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $231.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

