Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $231.48. 12,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

