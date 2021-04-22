Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Falcon Wealth Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.39. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $139.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.