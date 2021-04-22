Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Increased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,359. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $139.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

