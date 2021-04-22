Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 171,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

