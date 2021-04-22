Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. 7,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,757. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

