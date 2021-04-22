Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 7,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

