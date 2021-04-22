Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

