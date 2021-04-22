Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period.

VTIP stock remained flat at $$51.74 during trading on Thursday. 43,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $51.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

