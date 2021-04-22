Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 123,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

