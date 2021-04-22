Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,398. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.85 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39.

