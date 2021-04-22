Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 266.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.85 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

