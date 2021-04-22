Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

