Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. 25,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

