Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.36. 83,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

