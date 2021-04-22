Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $33.62 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and $202,789.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $33.62 or 0.00061349 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00270596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01069235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00683903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.65 or 1.00232991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,427 coins and its circulating supply is 701,296 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

