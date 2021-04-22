Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 272.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

