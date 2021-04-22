VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 16.9% This Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $6,374.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00015434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,750 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.