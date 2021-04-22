Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 5.6%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.88. 161,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,413,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.