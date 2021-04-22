Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Veil has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $26,834.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,840.85 or 0.99947182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00526606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00997638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00363163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00127177 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004041 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

