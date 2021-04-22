Velas Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Velas has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $314.75 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000954 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

