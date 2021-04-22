Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $150,749.94 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Veles has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $150,749.94 and $102.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,037.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.26 or 0.04736066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.77 or 0.00514038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $943.07 or 0.01745208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.20 or 0.00699885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.00553751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.94 or 0.00447719 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00252993 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,456 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,784 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

