Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. 3,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The firm has a market cap of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

