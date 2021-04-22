Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,299,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 22,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,159. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

