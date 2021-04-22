Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $82.28 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $787.09 million and $149.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $82.28 or 0.00150100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,193.78 or 1.00682380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,565,436 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.