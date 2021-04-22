Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Veoneer worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Veoneer by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

