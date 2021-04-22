Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.46 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Verasity has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $119.17 million and $36.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

