VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. VEREIT traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 819877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.