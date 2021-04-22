VeriCoin Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $5,804.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,526.89 or 1.00288776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,597,582 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.