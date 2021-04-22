VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.37. 652,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
