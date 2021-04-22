VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.37. 652,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

