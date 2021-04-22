Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $20.65 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $37,234.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $20.65 or 0.00039647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

