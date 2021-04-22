Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 5.9%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 11,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 907,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $899.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

