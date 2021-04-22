Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

