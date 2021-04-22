Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VET stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

