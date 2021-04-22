Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRNA opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $454.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $15.71.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

